North Korea sends letter of protest over US sanctions

North Korea sent a rare letter of protest to the US House of Representatives on Friday, warning that "As it enacts more and more of these reckless hostile laws, the DPRK's efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrents will gather greater pace, beyond anyone's imagination."
The protest was lodged by the Foreign Affairs Committee of Supreme People's Assembly, which said the US Congress was "obsessed" with a sense of disapproval.
DOJ to again seek longer prison terms
The Trump administration has called for tougher charges and longer prison time for criminals in a move to return to strict enforcement of mandatory minimum-sentencing rules, according to a memo the US Department of Justice released on Friday.
