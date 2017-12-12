November inflation at 4.88 per cent, crosses RBI's median mark

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose during the month to 4.88 per cent from 3.58 per cent

A sharp spurt in food and fuel prices pushed India's annual retail inflation in November over the RBI's median level of 4 per cent mark, official data showed on Tuesday.

