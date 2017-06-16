Now, rocks found on railway tracks on Panvel-Goa route



After iron rods, it seems, now rocks are being left on railway tracks. Five of them, each weighing four to five kg, were found on the tracks on the Panvel-Goa route on Wednesday morning. The Panvel taluka police have registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the complainant, Shamrao Langewar (49), a senior engineer with the Panvel Railway Engineering Department, in his statement to them, said that on June 14 around 4 am he received a call from the railway control room.

"He was told that some rocks were kept on the tracks, so he informed his staff, and two engineers along with some labourers reached the spot and removed the rocks. He said the staff informed him around 5 am that they had removed them. Langewar then approached us to register a case," said an officer.

In the last six months, the Navi Mumbai police have registered more than three such cases at Taloja, Kalamboli, and now, Panvel. The rocks were found between Somte and Aapta.

"The spot where they were found is not covered by CCTV cameras. We are searching for the accused," said M Shinde, senior inspector, Panvel taluka police station.

The track is mainly used to run long-distance trains that are full of thousands of passengers.