Now you can buy a Avantura Chopper bike in India

Avantura Choppers has announced launch of its only production chopper motorcycle brand from India, Avantura Choppers.

Originating in the United States of America in the 1950s, Choppers, a special class of motorcycles rapidly became a sensation among enthusiasts across the world with innovations, competitions, and a thriving global community. However, the Indian motor-head was yet to enjoy the authentic chopper experience despite the rapidly evolving rider community.

To fill this gap, Avantura Choppers is all set to release their first models, designed with unparalleled, global best-in-class quality, engineered to suit the Indian riding conditions.

With bespoke design engineering and OEM partnerships with world-leading component manufacturers, the company prides itself on bringing Indian enthusiasts this global product which is curated for connoisseurs.

"The brand, Avantura Choppers symbolizes the premium quality and supreme power that is a chopper motorcycle. With that in mind, we have produced these masterpieces for riding connoisseurs by curating the entire experience. And the fact that we¿re the first Indian company in the space, adds challenge to the pride," said co-founder Avantura Choppers, Gaurav Aggarwal.

"The evolving Indian rider has been in search for the authentic American chopper experience and with the launch of Avantura Choppers, we hope to fill that void with our state-of-the-art motorcycles. Targeted at the discerning enthusiasts who consider themselves connoisseurs, we're all set to amaze the market with a first-time-ever experience," added co-founder Avantura Choppers, Vijay Singh.

The company is targeting a 7-8 percent share of the 1600cc and above motorcycle market in India, which is estimated to touch 15,000 units by 2022, based on reports by the Emerging Markets Automotive Advisors.

The company is at the concluding stages for the ARAI certification.