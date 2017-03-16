Octroi naka staffers beat up truck driver after he refused to pay bribe

Man claims he overshot payment lane at Mulund naka by mistake; another driver says he was forced to pay R500



Sudhir More, who was allegedly thrashed by octroi collection staffers

A truck driver was allegedly roughed up by Mulund octroi naka staff last night after he refused to pay them a bribe.

Sudhir More, a Pune-based driver who was transporting a mixed goods consignment to Mumbai for the first time, claimed that he accidentally overshot the octroi naka by a tiny margin around 9.30 pm yesterday. But, instead of making him turn back to pay the octroi, toll naka staffers allegedly beat him up, abused him and demanded a bribe to let the vehicle pass.

"The security guards even tore my shirt," said More, who claimed he did not know that he had to turn into the octroi payment lane.

"These guards don't belong to the BMC's vigilance department, yet they seized my vehicle. As it was a mistake, they could have asked me to turn around and enter the octroi lane and pay up. Instead, they started abusing me."



Ramesh Waghmare claims he was forced to pay a bribe of R500. Pics/Sameer Markande

More then called a friend and octroi agent, Jitesh Patel, who was nearby. According to Patel, BMC guards and staffers routinely indulge in such malpractice, but he had to prove this. Patel found another truck driver, Vashi resident Ramesh Waghmare (54), who was forced to pay a bribe. "I was right behind More's vehicle, and was forced to pay Rs 500," said Waghmare.

More's vehicle was impounded. "They [BMC staffers] are saying I will not get the vehicle back for a month," he said.

"Waghmare and I went to Navghar police station, but the BMC security guards didn't let us enter."