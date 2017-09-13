Only bus conductor murdered 7-year-old Ryan school student, says ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police says no one else was involved; police satisfied with the information they have



The ACP also said bus conductor Ashok Kumar was in the toilet before the incident

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sohna Road, Birem Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the bus-conductor Ashok Kumar, is the only one involved in the murder of the seven-year-old student at Ryan International School.

Talking to the media, Singh said, "Only Ashok (bus-conductor) has murdered Pradyuman, no other person is involved. The act of negligence by the school is separate. Two others are also being questioned for the same. Questioning the bus-conductor is complete and the remand has ended."""He told us whatever we needed to know and we are satisfied with the information in hand," added ACP Birem Singh.



Regional Head of Ryan Group of Institutions Francis Thomas (in white shirt) and HR head Jeyus Thomas (grey shirt) being taken to court in Sohna

The ACP further apprised, "In questioning, two children disclosed he (accused bus-conductor) was present in the toilet before the incident."

CCTVs dysfunctional

In the FIR, it was mentioned that the CCTV cameras were dysfunctional and that the hygiene of children was being compromised.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to look into the murder case of the seven-year-old Gurugram student, pointed out serious security lapses in the school. The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilet for staffs like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

Staff not verified

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished, which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

The report also added that a proper police verification of employees, working at Ryan International School, was not done by the school authorities.

Victim not sexually assaulted: Report

The post-mortem report of Pradyuman has ruled out sexual assault even as the parent of another schoolchild claimed the crime scene was tampered with though he had cautioned otherwise.

"There were no physical injury marks on the body. Body samples were sent for forensic analysis, which established that he was not sexually assaulted," senior forensic expert Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

Subhash Garg, father of another school student, said he was present when the body was found.

Garg said he rushed along with others to the crime spot. He said accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar, 42, carried the child to a vehicle to be shifted to a private hospital.

"There was blood in the toilet and nearby corridor. Blood stains were also visible on walls of the toilet and the corridor," Garg said.

"Two private security guards were deployed near the corridor. I asked the school staff not to clean the blood till police arrived there, but the school sweeper wiped clean the corridor nevertheless," he claimed.