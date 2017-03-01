Over 150 suffer food poisoning during wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor (UP): Over 150 people, including children, suffered food poisoning allegedly after having meal during a wedding ceremony at a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

The guests started vomiting and complained of diarrhoea after consuming the food at the function held at Tukhmapur Harvansh village under Nagina police station on Monday afternoon, they said.

The samples of food items have been sent to lab for checking, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nagina, Shishir Kumar, who had reached the spot on being informed about the incident.

The cause of the food poisoning could be ascertained once the report comes out," he added.

A medical team from Nagina Community Health Centre(CHC) also rushed to the site and offered first aid to the ill. As many as 40 patients were rushed to the CHC from where three, in critical condition, were shifted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.