Over five lakh Londoners sign petition to save Uber

Half a million people have signed an online petition backing Uber's bid to stay on roads of London, showing the firm is turning to its tactic of asking customers for help when it locks horns with regulators.

London's transport authorities stunned the powerful start-up on Friday when they deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service for safety reasons and stripped it of its licence from next week, although it can continue to operate while it appeals.

Uber immediately emailed users in London urging them to sign a petition that said the city authorities had "caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice". More than 5,15,000 people had signed in support of Uber.

3.5 mn No. of active users in London