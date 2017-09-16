P Chidambaram on Aircel-Maxis case: CBI should question me, not harass my son

P Chidambaram
Former finance minister P Chidambaran yesterday said the CBI should be questioning him instead of harassing his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case and accused the probe agency of spreading misinformation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had called Karti for questioning yesterday in connection with the foreign investment clearance given in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when Chidambaram was the finance minister. Karti refused to appear, saying a special court had discharged all the accused and terminated proceedings in the matter, a claim strongly contradicted by the CBI which maintains that the investigation was still on.
"In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram.
"Sad CBI spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before CBI that approval given was valid," P Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
The CBI reiterated that the probe into the alleged quid pro quo in giving FIPB clearance for the investment in Aircel by Maxis was still going on.
Karti's lawyer also issued a statement that it was incorrect to say that his client had refused to appear before the CBI for questioning. He said Karti had appeared before the CBI on November 19, 2014 in which he had answered all the questions.
