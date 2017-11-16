Padmavati row: Vandalised Kota cinema hall says no objectionable clip screened

The cinema hall that was vandalised in Kota earlier this week had not promoted the film 'Padmavati' nor had it screened any of its trailers or teasers, one of its functionaries said on Thursday.

Representational Picture

The film was not promoted in any way, which includes posters, standees, teasers, trailers etc, in the cinema hall in Kota, the functionary said in an emailed statement.

Earlier, nearly 50 activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena had rampaged through the hall over allegations that a teaser

of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie had been screened, police had said. The functionary strongly refuted that any such teaser was screened.