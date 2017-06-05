Pakistan Senate to debate ICJ suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav hanging

Islamabad: A Pakistani senator on Monday tabled a motion for debate on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, taking note of the International Court of Justices (ICJ) order to suspend the capital punishment awarded to the alleged India spy.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said that statements issued by individuals after the ICJ's verdict had hinted that Pakistan was not well prepared to fight the case.

"These and similar statements have been passed around, which are creating confusion," Haq was quoted by Dawn News as saying, and adding that Pakistan did not act according to expectations and the steps taken by the country in the Jadhav case had only caused embarrassment to the nation.

Haq said that though Jadhav's arrest was a major achievement, Pakistan wasted an opportunity to bring forth facts about Jadhav and India's "subversive" activities on the international stage.

He also claimed that the ICJ had "adopted" India's stance in its order to out on hold the verdict in Jadhav's case.

"India is constantly issuing threats to Pakistan regarding Jadhav's case," Haq said and insisted that the matter was of national importance.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, on hearing Haq's arguments, admitted the motion for debate.

Terming it an important matter, Rabbani also issued notices to the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney General.