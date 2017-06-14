Panama shuns down Taiwan, toasts to diplomatic ties with China

In a big blow for Taiwan, China and Panama sign a joint communique formally establishing full-fledged diplomatic relations
Panama's Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel de Saint Malo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi drink a toast after signing a joint communique on establishing diplomatic relations. Pics/AFP
In a diplomatic coup for China, Panama yesterday cut long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established relations with Beijing as the cash-rich Communist giant exerted its economic clout to wean away handful of allies of the self-ruled island.
Regarded as big blow for Taiwan, China and Panama signed a joint communique here formally establishing full-fledged diplomatic relations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado, Panama's vice president and foreign minister. They signed the joint communique in which Panama has recognised One China, meaning that Taiwan is part of the Chinese mainland.
Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said on Monday that Panama was upgrading its commercial ties with China. "I'm convinced that this is the correct path for our country," Varela said. Taiwan expressed "anger and regret" over the "very unfriendly" diplomatic turn by Panama that "yielded to economic interests by the Beijing authorities".
Panama did not give any reason for changing its diplomatic allegiance but there has been growing economic co-operation with China in recent years. China's foreign ministry also released a statement saying that "the Chinese government and its people highly appreciate and warmly welcome" the move by Panama.
David Lee
Taiwan says Panama cheated
Taiwan on Tuesday slam-med Panama, accusing Beijing of using "money diplomacy" to sway the island nation. Foreign Minister David Lee said Taiwan expressed "anger and regret" over the move, and will sever diplomatic ties with Panama and terminate all cooperation projects. He also accused Panama of cheating Taiwan by not telling Taipei about its intention to open ties with Beijing.
20
Countries Taiwan has diplomatic relations with
1949
The year Taiwan broke away from China
Trending Videos
Watch Video: Mystery over model and TV host Sonika Chauhan's death?
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments