Panvel Municipal Corporation uploads 'errorless' voters' list online



Rajendra Nimbalkar

The Panvel Municipal Corporation is all set to go to elections for the first time in the third week of May. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Nimbalkar said that there would not be any delay as the authorities have rectified all the errors in the voting list and it has also been uploaded on the corporation's website.

Errors rectified

Nimbalkar said, "We uploaded the voter's list on the corporation's website on Wednesday. The list has been prepared ward-wise." He added, "A couple of errors were pointed out by political parties in a meeting that the authorities had held with them. The suggestions were genuine. We have submitted the list to the election commission and have also suggested that the election can be held on May 20 or in the third week. Now, the commission will decide the date."

Panvel Municipal Corporation, formed in August 1852, is the first municipal council in the country. It is now the 27th municipal corporation in the state and the first in Raigad district. Authorities claim that there are a total of 600 polling booths within the limits and a total of 4.25 lakh voters. "We have completed surveying more than 50 per cent of the booths. The list of polling booths will also be updated by April 21. The voter's list will be updated again," added Nimbalkar.

Awareness among voters

As the corporation is going to polls for the first time, awareness would be created among voters. "Couple of years ago the SC had ruled that if citizens don't vote, then they don't have the right to complain against representatives," the commissioner said.