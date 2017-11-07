Paradise Papers: Vijay Mallya, Maanayata Dutt among Indian names present in list
Jayant Sinha
More than 700 Indian names, including those of politicians, corporates and celebrities, on Sunday figured in the leaked 'Paradise Papers' detailing business dealings of "the world's most powerful people and companies" in offshore tax havens.
Maanyata Dutt
Regulatory and enforcement agencies swung into action by promising a multi-regulatory probe soon after the names started tumbling out as part of the latest global expose by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), even as several of those named denied any wrongdoing.
Vijay Mallya
The Indian names include defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, film star Sanjay Dutt's wife Dilnashin (Maanyata), Union minister Jayant Sinha, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha, the ICIJ's media partner, The Indian Express, said. Among the 180 countries represented in the data, India ranked 19th in terms of number of names (714).
The Paradise Papers include information about at least 31,000 persons or parties. The names on the list include Shaukat Aziz, who was Pakistan's prime minister from 2004 to 2007. The ICIJ said the Paradise Papers reveal offshore interests and activities of more than 120 politicians and world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II whose private estate indirectly invested in a rent-to-own loan company accused of predatory tactics. Besides 13 allies, major donors and cabinet members of US President Donald Trump appear on the list, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' interests in "a shipping company that makes millions from an energy firm whose owners include Russian President Vladimir Putin's son-in-law and a sanctioned Russian tycoon".