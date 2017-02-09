Paris suburb burns over rape and abuse allegations on cops



A picture taken on February 7 shows the wreckage of a burnt car in suburban Paris, owing to the violence. Pic/AFP

Paris: Violence spread in Paris's northern suburbs for a fourth night and French police arrested a dozen people, police said on Wednesday, amid accusations that police officers raped and beat a man they were detaining.

Dozens of vehicles and a nursery school were set on fire by youths during standoffs with police in an area of Paris. While damaging the nursery school and a car sales outlet, youths had also used a shopping trolley full of petrol bombs, police said.

The trouble began in Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2, where four police officers were accused of using excessive force while arresting a 22-year-old man, including raping him with a baton. The four police officers have been suspended pending an inquiry and one has been placed under formal investigation for suspected rape and three others for unnecessary violence. The victim, a young black man, has himself called for calm, and he and his family say they trust the justice system will deal properly with the affair.