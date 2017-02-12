Philippines dismisses about 100 policemen

Manila: The Philippine police have sacked nearly 100 policemen since the start of the year because they were found to be drug users, a top official said on Saturday, in a clean-up of the ranks after President Rodrigo Duterte halted police anti-drug operations.



Ninety police officers have been fired since the start of the year, Internal Affairs Service Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo said.



"Those caught using illegal drugs, according to the civil service rules, must be dismissed...that is a grave offence," he said, adding that he had promised the chief of police that he would quickly resolve outstanding cases.



Triambulo said he would recommend next week the dismissal of 40 more policemen to the chief of police. Last month, Duterte denounced the police as "corrupt to the core" and suspended their role in anti-drug operations.

40

No. of policemen to be dismissed next week