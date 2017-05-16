Photos: Mukesh Ambani shares a light moment with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan with Mukesh Ambani. All pics/PTI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani enjoyed fun moments with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the book launch of minister Praful Patel and that is evident from the photos that have emerged.

Amitabh Bachchan launched a photo-biography of former aviation minister Praful Patel. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and other dignotories from city and Bollywood attended the function.

Bachchan and Ambani had quite a good discussion and going by the photos, we can vouch for that.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani and son Akash. Amitabh Bachchan was too accompnaied by his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. (View photos)

Patel had earlier said that "A pictorial biography based on my life's journey has been compiled by a few of my well-wishers," said the suave industrialist-cum-politician.

Patel said his friend Mukesh Gandhi was collecting his pictures and videos for a long time and finally he decided to come up with this book.

The book is titled 'Udaan'.