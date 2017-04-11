PIL on Indus Waters Treaty rejected by Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a PIL seeking declaration of the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan as illegal and unconstitutional.

"This treaty is of 1960 and this treaty has held good for more than half a century," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said while dismissing the PIL filed by lawyer M L Sharma in his personal capacity.

The bench however, made clear that the order dismissing the PIL "does not put any impairment on anybody".

The clarification came when Sharma said that the dismissal of the PIL should not put any restriction in the way of the government if it wants to review the Indo-Pak water pact.