Plane lands at Sydney with huge hole in engine



The hole in the engine of the Airbus A330

Sydney: A China Eastern passenger plane suffered a serious fault that tore a huge hole in one of its engine casings and forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Sydney, the carrier said on Monday.

Terrified passengers described a massive din soon after flight MU736 took off from Sydney Airport yesterday, as crew cleared seats near the affected engine and turned the flight back. No one was injured.

"The crew observed the abnormal situation of the left engine and decided to return to Sydney Airport immediately," a China Eastern spokeswoman said. "The returned aircraft is currently under investigation at Sydney Airport."



The China Eastern Airlines plane landed safely at the Sydney Airport with no reports of injuries. Pics/ twitter

Images posted on social media showed a large hole ripped in the casing of the engine, reportedly an A330. A passenger said: "We, like, went up in the air and all of a sudden, I heard like 'z-z-z-z-z' and it was really, really loud. It kind of smelled like burning.

"Oh, I was scared. Yes. I was really scared."

China Eastern said all passengers would be placed on flights departing Australia today. Agencies