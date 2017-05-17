Police file chargesheet in Arunabh Kumar sexual harassment case



TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar.

The police have filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case revolving around TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar.

Sources said the cops have filed a 275-page chargesheet at the additional chief metropolitan magistrate's 22nd court in Andheri. Statements of 14 people, who were present in the TVF office on the day of the incident, have been included. After the survivor lodged a complaint against him, the Andheri MIDC police had on March 29 registered the first FIR against Kumar under sections 354, 354 A and 509 of IPC.

The chargesheet has a detailed account of everything that happened that day. According to the survivor, Kumar molested her in his office during a shoot. He allegedly stripped in front of her, used indecent language, and touched the tattoo on her neck.

Refuting the allegations, Kumar had said he had first met her on May 27, 2016, when she had come to direct the shoot of 'Signature startup master class' promo.

"She selected three spots in the office for the shoot - the ground floor, first floor and office terrace. And for every shot, she instructed me to wear different clothes. I am a busy person, I have regular meetings with my staff and others; so, I instructed her to finish it fast as I was getting late for an important meeting," he had said.

"I merely changed my clothes during shots… and she was not alone then, other crew members were present. I did that because I was getting late… I didn't strip before her or pose in a wrong manner."

