Police station vandalised in Mumbai, 17 arrested





Enraged over an objectionable post by a man on social media, a group of people allegedly vandalised a police station in suburban Trombay where he was kept after being arrested, police said on Sunday. The vandals demanded that the accused be handed over to them and in a fit of rage they also set afire some police vehicles outside the police station, they said. The incident led to tension in the area, police said. Later, 17 people were arrested for rioting, they said.



A complaint was lodged yesterday against the man for an objectionable post by him on Facebook that allegedly hurt some religious sentiments, a senior police official said. The man was arrested and booked under IPC section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to hurt religion), he said. However, a group of people went to the Trombay police station late last night and demanded that the man be handed over to them, Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern region) Manoj Lohiya said.



They allegedly set afire some police vehicles and also vandalised the police station in the wee hours today, he said. A case under sections for rioting was registered against the vandals and 17 people have been arrested in this connection, Lohiya said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-VI, Shahaji Umap said the situation in the area is now under control. Security has been stepped up in the area to avoid any untoward incident, he added.