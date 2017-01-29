Pope Francis to no longer grace Vatican euro coins

Pope Francis
Vatican City: The Vatican will stop minting euro coins bearing Pope Francis' image beginning March, a news agency reported, saying the coins will now carry the Vatican's coat of arms and European Union stars.
The EU's official journal on January 24 published pictures of the Vatican's new coins, and they show that Pope Francis' image has been replaced. The image on the tails side of the Vatican coin is the same as on all of the other eurozone coins.
