Premature baby deaths: Two Max Healthcare doctors to face termination

Max Healthcare has decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead, the group said.

Max Healthcare has decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead, the group said.

The decision was taken late on Sunday night after Max “While the inquiry by the expert group is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of two treating doctors, Dr AP Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies,” Max Healthcare said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go