President Pranab Mukherjee summons Rajya Sabha for monsoon session



President Pranab Mukherjee. Pic/AFP

President Pranab Mukherjee has summoned the Rajya Sabha for monsoon session from July 17 and it is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on July 17. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on August 11," said a Rajya Sabha press communique on Wednesday. Officials said it would be 243rd session of the Upper House and the House would have 19 sittings.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, under the chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, had last week recommended holding the monsoon session of Parliament from July 17 to August 11. The first day of the session on July 17 is also the date for polling in the presidential election.

Both Houses of Parliament are unlikely to transact any business on the first day on account of the death of sitting MPs - Vinod Khanna (Lok Sabha) and P. Goverdhan Reddy (Rajya Sabha). Vinod Khanna, who represented Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in Punjab, passed away on April 27. Reddy, Congress' Rajya Sabha member from Telangana, died on June 9.