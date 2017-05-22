Private buses lock horns over need for speed in Mumbai

Many bus operators are found flouting mandatory rule for speed governors; 50kmph speed limit is to be blamed



The luxury bus that turned turtle near Gandhi Nagar junction in Powai, killing one person and injuring 14 others

Two back-to-back bus accidents in the city that killed two people and injured several others have once again put the spotlight on the need for installing speed governors inside private commercial buses.



The speed governor ensures that buses do not operate beyond 50 kmph. Pic/LINKEDIN

While Regional Transport Office (RTO) pinned the responsibility on the dealers, who have been authorised to install the device, tour operators argued that the restrictive speed limit of 50kmph on these speed governors have put-off many of them from locking the speed of their buses.

In August 2015, the Centre made speed governors mandatory for heavy vehicles, but exempted police vehicles, fire tenders, ambulances and vehicles weighing less than 3,500 kg. Buses and tankers cannot exceed beyond 20kmph when driving in Mumbai. While state buses have been installed with equipment to lock the speed, many private buses running on the road do not have any such technology.

According to the RTO, one of the reasons for this is the lack of good speed governor manufacturers. While the demand for speed-lockers has increased after the Supreme Court ordered for its installation, sources said licensed manufacturers are not willing to give warranty on vehicles, which have an external fitment of such device.

Meanwhile, tour bus operators have demanded that the speed limit for long-distance buses be fixed at 80 kmph to 100 kmph. "The speed limit needs to be increased to 100km as these buses drive on highways," said Malik Patel, secretary, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.