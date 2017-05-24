TV producer, accused of sexual harassment, files case against Shilpa Shinde



Shilpa Shinde

In the ongoing controversy between the producers and actress of a popular TV serial, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, the producer, Sanjay Kohli, has now filed a case against Shilpa Shinde, the actress who had earlier played Angoori Bhabhi in the serial. The case has been filed in the Bandra court with an appeal to prosecute the actress under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case against Shinde comes two months after she had alleged sexual harassment by Kohli, which had forced her to quit the serial.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producers Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli

Kohli's appeal was filed on May 19 in the Bandra court, the same day Shilpa Shinde filed a defamation case against Harry Baweja, chairman of Indian Films and TV Producers' Council; Dilip Pithva, chairman of Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Sushant Singh, chairman of CINTAA, alleging they had imposed a ban on her despite having no power to do so.

Benaifer Kohli, Kohli's wife, told mid-day, "We believe in the law and we will come out winners."