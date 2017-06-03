Protesters clash with security forces in Kashmir



Youths throw stones on the police as they clashed yesterday in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in at least three areas of Kashmir after Friday prayers. A group of youths started shouting pro-freedom slogans at Nowhatta after Friday prayers ended at the historic Jamia Masjid.

Security forces deployed to maintain law and order used batons and lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse them, leading to clashes between the two sides, a police official said. He said the protesters threw stones at security forces.

Also, violence erupted in Sopore town in Baramulla district and Sherbagh area in Anantnag district, the official said. No casualties were reported in any of these incidents.

UN concerned

The UN is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

“I think the situation that we've seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I’ve said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely,” UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters when asked about the recent cross-border shelling.

A civilian was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, were injured when the Pakistan Army targeted forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Pooch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.