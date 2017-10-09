The 18-year-old boy who had stabbed two of his teachers after being told to remove his cap and cut his hair, has been turned in by his parents. mid-day had reported the incident 'Asked to remove cap in class, teen stabs professors', on October 7.

This incident took place on Friday morning in Wadebolai area in the Jogeshwari Mata Secondary and Junior college. A case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 and sections under the Atrocity Act has been registered by Professor Dhananjay Abnave, 33, one of the injured professors, with Lonikhand police station.

Both Abnave and Prof Darshan Chaudhari, 30, are undergoing treatment at Imax hospital in Wagholi. Prof Abnave is Sunil Popat Bhor's (18) class teacher and has sustained stab injuries on head, neck, hand and stomach while Chaudhari sustained injuries on his forehead, hand.

According to police, "On Friday around 8 am after morning prayers, the students and teachers were heading to their classes when suddenly Chaudhari saw Sunil abusing and stabbing Prof Abnave with a sharp knife. Sunil is a repeater and is in class XI in the Arts stream. When Chaudhari rushed to rescue Abnave, Sunil also stabbed him. Both the teachers fell unconscious. It seems that Sunil had brought a knife used for chopping sugarcane. His parents are farmers. After the incident he had fled."

Family cooperates

Sunil's father Popat said, "We and the police were searching him. I know that my son is the culprit. But I was worried about his safety and did not want him to hurt himself. On Saturday evening he returned home and demanded food and water. We alerted the police. It seems that he hid on a hilltop and was very thirsty and hungry. Due to the heavy rains on Friday, he slept on a tree."

Sub-inspector Annasaheb Tapare of Lonikhand police station who is investigating the case said, "We are still to recover the knife that was used to attack the teachers."

On Sunday, Sunil was produced before the court and has been remanded in a day's police custody.

