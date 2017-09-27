Representational Pic

The day-old daughter of an autorickshaw driver, who had sustained 80% burns in the warmer box she had been kept in, died this morning. The child's father had filed a case against the gynaecologist from Pune, Dr Gaurav Chopade, who owns Vatsalya Children hospital.

The incident came to light after Vijendra Vilas Kadam, 35, a resident of Shukrawar Peth, lodged a complaint with the Virambaug police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune city police. Based on the complaint, the police booked Dr Chopade and his staff under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code.

Kadam, in his complaint, mentioned, "Due to sudden pain that my wife was experiencing, the hospital authorities suggested a Caesarean and on Tuesday around 8 am our child was born. Soon after the birth, she had breathing problems, so the doctors and staff put her in the warmer. She was looking at us when we all went to see her. Around 8.45 am we realised that she had sustained burn injuries inside the warmer."

Senior inspector AG Marathe of Vishrambaug police station said, "We are investigation the case." Despite our repeated attempt to contact doctor and hospital authority they failed to revert.