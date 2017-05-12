Pune Municipal Corporation's new ploy to get you paying property taxes

In a new bid to promote healthy taxpaying habits, the Pune Municipal Corporation has introduced a new initiative in its annual budget proposal. For all regular property tax payers, with no gap years or due balance, the city will now provide medical insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh.

On Thursday, the PMC submitted its annual budget for 2017-18, earmarking a massive Rs 5,500 crore towards the smart city mission. Another Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned for the Pune Metro project.

Explaining the initiative, Madhukar Mohol, chairman of PMC standing committee said, "usually a taxpayer complains that despite paying taxes, they don't reap any benefits. So, we proposed this concept in which the regular taxpayers will get Rs 5 lakh accidental claim insurance. At present, we are focusing on accidental death cover. This scheme will also encourage slum residents to pay their 'seva kar' tax."

He added, "This scheme will be run under the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Accident Insurance Scheme, and for this, we have kept surplus fund of Rs 10 crore."