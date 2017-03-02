Punjab Police provides security to DU student Gurmehar Kaur

Chandigarh: Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, in the centre of a countrywide debate on free speech post her campaign against ABVP, was yesterday provided security by Punjab Police at her native place in Jalandhar, where she has gone.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Arpit Shukla said, "I have put up two lady constables at her residence."

Many celebrities supported Gurmehar yesterday. Gautam Gambhir was one of them, even as Virender Sehwag defended himself after facing a backlash for ridiculing her.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said on Facebook, "Isn't it so obvious... picking on a silent video from two years ago, the 'Padmavati' incident, the Ramjas incident, Tarek Fateh incident, all else that's going wild on Twitter and Facebook is being used to create polarisation, so that the elections have a desired result by those in control.'