Radio City Candy Class applauded at the One Show Award in New York

How do you take kids out of a slum? By tuning into the right station. Welcome to Radio City’s Candy Class. A partnership between GREY group and Radio City 91.1 FM that was recently awarded in the Experiential Radio and Radio Merit in Innovation in Radio categories at The One Show. This, after having received a Grand Prix last year at the prestigious Spikes Asia Advertising Festival.



Radio City partnered with candy sellers to teach spoken English to slum kids in a first-of-its-kind tie-up. Incentivizing them to park their cycles in these localities every week, Radio City aired specially designed 10-minute lessons on spoken English. Every kid who sat through a lesson received free candy.

Abraham Thomas – CEO, Radio City says, “This award is a recognition of the power of an idea and that of the medium that was used to implement such a path breaking concept. International awards like these reinforces and validates the fact that we are a world class product and give us a platform to take such initiatives across world stage.”

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India said,” It is widely known that in India, the knowledge of spoken English is a tremendous economic enabler. Candy Class aims to impart this knowledge with the help of just an FM radio transistor. With the unprecedented success of phase one, Candy Class has moved into its second term, with organised pop-up classes across multiple cities in India."

