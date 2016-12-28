Rahul Gandhi dares PM Narendra Modi to reveal black money recovery since Nov 8



Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over demonetisation and sought to know how much black money was recovered since November 8.

"Modiji has performed demonetisation 'yagna' for 50 families and one per cent super rich people of the country," Gandhi told reporters here at the party headquarters on the Congress' Foundation Day.

"Many people have suffered and for this loss, the government should give compensation," Gandhi said.

Daring Modi to reveal the actual amount of cash recovered since the November 8 announcement of scrapping the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Gandhi said, "Modiji should reveal how much black money has been recovered post November 8?"

"How much economic loss nation has suffered? And how many people lost their lives?" he added.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, "Modiji should also reveal the list of people who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts, two months before November 8."