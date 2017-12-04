Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President, Twitterati react

Rahul Gandhi is all set to take over as Congress President next week as he was the only candidate to file nominations before deadline expired on Monday for the post amid opposition jibes over dynasty politics in a contest with no one else in the fray

Rahul Gandhi is all set to take over as Congress President next week as he was the only candidate to file nominations before the deadline expired on Monday for the post amid opposition jibes over dynasty politics in a contest with no one else in the fray. This move has marked the generational shift in Indian politics, mainly the Indian National Congress.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

The 47-year-old Gandhi, who will be the sixth Nehru-Gandhi scion to helm the party, filed papers at the Congress headquarters here amid cheers and celebrations by party leaders and workers. His mother and incumbent party President Sonia Gandhi signed the first nomination paper for election of her son.

He has been party Vice President for over four years since 2013.

Among the proposers of 89 nominations -- all in support of Gandhi -- was former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who called Rahul Gandhi the "darling" of the party. Manmohan Singh accompanied Gandhi when he filed the nomination paper.

The last date for withdrawal is December 11 when he may be declared elected since there is no contest. Scrutiny of the nomination will take place on Tuesday.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on former President Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings ahead of filing nomination for the Congress presidential election.

