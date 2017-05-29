Rahul Gandhi: Which soap will BJP use to clean mindset?

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over reports of soaps being distributed to Musahar Dalit families to clean themselves before his visit.

"And which soap will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) use to clean its dirty mindset, please tell me this," Gandhi inquired in a tweet referring to a news report that said soaps, scents and shampoos were distributed to the families in Mainpur Deenapatti village of Kushinagar district.

They received two soaps and a sachet of shampoo and instructions to clean themselves before attending the public meeting on Thursday.