Railway Minister Piyush Goyal takes stock of railway projects from hospital bed

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday took a marathon review meeting of railway projects from his hospital bed at Breach Candy and asked the city's railway managers to make a detailed plan for the Mumbai suburban network in conjunction with the Metro network that is being constructed.



Piyush Goyal. File pic

Goyal gave officials a week's time to prepare the plan so that it can be discussed with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The general managers of Central and Western Railways and the managing director of the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation attended the meeting and briefed him on the various projects in the pipeline.

He asked officials to check if any of these overlapped the city's Metro network and proceed accordingly. Goyal also pushed for cab signalling through the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) to increase the frequency of train services.