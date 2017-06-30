Rain wreaks havoc on Mumbai-Pune Expressway



Motorists using the Expressway were thrown off guard after heavy rain caused minor mishaps on stretch

Pune: If you are planning a quick weekend trip to Pune on Friday, you might want to think again. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed over 180mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, wreaking havoc on the roads.

Traffic was badly hit on the expressway this morning after the falling of an electric pole and tree.

The tree-fall incident was reported around 6 m. Local residents rushed to the spot and chopped the branches of the tree, to clear the road.

Three hours later, around 9 am, a huge electricity pole fell on to the road near the Pali entry point of the expressway.



A tree was uprooted on the stretch

"Since it's dangerous to touch the pole, we requested the electricity department to arrive at the site and take it out," said a local.

Meanwhile, a landslide was reported near Khopoli. Following the incident, officials barricaded the area, due to which traffic was moving at a snail's pace.