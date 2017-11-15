Rains break dry spell in J&K

Overnight rains in Jammu and Kashmir broke a nearly three month long dry spell in the state and higher reaches also received snowfall, the Met office said on Wednesday. The minimum night temperature was 11.9 degrees in Jammu and 2.2 in Srinagar while Kargil town remained the coldest with the temperature dropping to minus 5.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

"The minimum temperature was 1.8 in Pahalgam, minus 3.0 in Gulmarg, minus 2.7 in Leh and minus 5.0 in Kargil," a Met official said. The minimum temperature was 10.6 in Katra, 5.0 in Bannihal and 7.5 in Bhaderwah town of Jammu region.