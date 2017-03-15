Rape accused ex-SP minister Prajapati arrested in Lucknow



Gayatri Prajapati

Lucknow: Mining minister in the outgoing Samajwadi Party (SP) government Gayatri Prajapati, accused in a gang rape case, was arrested in Lucknow on Wednesday, police said.

Absconding since February 27, the minister apparently came under pressure after two of his sons were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday. The minister was very close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

He unsuccessfully contested the state assembly elections in 2017 from Amethi, a seat he won from in 2012. Six other accused in the same case have already been held.

In February the Supreme Court had ordered the state police to lodge an FIR against the minister.

The gang rape victim had accused the minister's henchmen of terrorising her and her daughter in a Delhi hospital. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Javeed Ahmad said, Gayatri was being tracked for some time and that he was constantly changing location.