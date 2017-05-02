Rat given medieval style punishment for invading a home in Taiwan

Rat punished. Pic/Twitter

A Taiwanese man went medieval on a rat by cuffing him and chaining as a punishment for invading his home.

Lee Wei-chin shared a picture of the rodent locked up in homemade contraception with a caption, "I finally caught it."

The photos showed the poor rat with its head and both front legs locked in the stocks and so sturdy was it that it locked away the animal's head and arms so that it could not get away.

But some social media users expressed sympathy for the furry intruder, with one writing "Kill it or let it go," according to The Mirror.

The owner later said that he released the rat.