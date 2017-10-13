Mumbai: Battle lines drawn at Aarey as construction begins on Metro car depot
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) on Thursday reported a decline of over 20 per cent in its net profit for the second quarter of 2017-18 ended September, as compared to the same quarter a year ago.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 2.69 crore for the quarter in question, down from Rs 3.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
According to the company, its total revenue for the quarter under review fell by 8.8 per cent to Rs 23.70 crore, from Rs 26.10 crore reported for the second quarter of 2016-17.
