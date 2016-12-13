Republican senators too want Russia hand in US elections probed

Lindsey Graham
Washington: Two Senate Republicans joined demands for a bipartisan probe into Russia's suspected election interference allegedly designed to bolster Donald J. Trump, as questions continue to mount about the president-elect's expected decision to nominate a secretary of state candidate with close ties to Russia.
John McCain
Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and John McCain, R-Ariz, — the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee — joined calls by incoming Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer, NY, and Armed Services ranking member Jack Reed, D-RI, for a thorough, bipartisan investigation of Russian influence in the US elections. Their statement came two days after The Washington Post reported the CIA's conclusion that Russia's activities were intended to tip the scales to help Trump.
"Reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American," the four senators said in a statement on Sunday. "Democrats and Republicans must work together, and across the jurisdictional lines of the Congress, to examine these recent incidents thoroughly and devise comprehensive solutions to deter and defend against further cyber attacks."
'Reports of Russia hand ridiculous'
