Role of six policemen in Delhi attack under probe

Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the alleged role of half-a-dozen policemen after a video went viral showing five-six goons attacking a family with knives and sticks and trying to force them out of their house, police said on Wednesday.

The video captured on August 21 shows the armed goons, along with half-a-dozen policemen posted in south Delhi's Badarpur Police Station, attacking members of the family, including women, in Budh Vihar colony of Badarpur area, according to police.

"It appeared that the policemen had joined the goons in attacking the family. In retaliation, women were also seen throwing stones and chairs on the attackers. The attackers also tried to vandalise the CCTV cameras installed outside the house," a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, it was found that the dispute was over rent amount between houseowner Ompraksh Dahiya and tenant Kishore Talwar. The matter is already pending before the civil court in Saket," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

The two parties had heated arguments and quarrels in the past as well, so police registered a case of brawl and the matter was being further investigated, he said.

"Preventive arrest of members from both sides has already been made. The role of police personnel on the spot is also being inquired into," Baaniya added.

Dahiya alleged that on being bribed, the policemen were helping the attackers force his entire family out, so that tenant Talwar could acquire his house.