Ryan School boy murder: Principal suspended after boy found murdered



Representational Image

The principal of Gurugram-based Ryan International School has been suspended following the alleged murder of 7-year-old student, said lawyer of the victim.

The body of the class II student, with his throat slit, was found inside the toilet of the school on Friday. "Action against school management is sure. The principal of the school has been suspended," the lawyer of the victim told media.

The seven-year-old was allegedly killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested yesterday. Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor tried to sexually assault the child before killing him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh told that accused killed the boy when he tried to resist.

The Ryan International School expressed grief and assured co-operation in the investigation of murder case.

A statement released by the school authority stated that, "The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family.