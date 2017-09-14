School boy murder: NCP holds demonstration outside Ryan school's Mumbai branch

They met the authorities and submitted a letter demanding that the school should obtain character certificates of all its employees



The murder of a seven-year-old kid at Ryan International School in Gurugram is slowly taking a political turn, with the volunteers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staging a demonstration outside the Kandivali branch of the school. The protest started in the morning and ended only after the volunteers met the authorities and submitted a letter demanding that the school should take character certificates of all its employees along with their CVs.

"The Gurugram murder case is a very unfortunate incident. To avoid such heinous crimes, we request you to take character certificates of Class IV and contractual employees," states the letter.

Speaking to mid-day, Indrapal Singh, president of NCP (north Mumbai), said, "Apart from imparting education, safety and security of students is of utmost importance for any school. While the Gurugram case has created a lot of anger among parents, Mumbai has witnessed such incidents in the past, when the safety of students has been compromised. The school does have CCTV cameras, but how many of them are in proper working condition and how the footages are being monitored needs to be checked."

