Police in Texas continues to look for clues in the disappearance of a three-year-old Indian girl, who was left outside her house at night by her father as punishment for not drinking milk, the US media said.

Sherin Mathew, who was adopted from an Indian orphanage, was reported missing on October 7, by her father Wesley Mathew, according to Police Sergeant Kevin Perlich in Richardson, Dallas News reported.

KTRK television reported on Saturday that police aren't giving up hope even though it's been a week since she went missing. They were looking for surveillance videos that could show a vehicle leaving the house and returning just before police were called.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the probe and along with the police. The FBI has searched their house.

Welsey Mathew claimed Sherin was placed near a tree in a lane behind the house where coyotes were known to roam at 3 a.m., the station quoted a police officer as saying.

When he went back to look for her about 15 minutes later she was not there, he reportedly said.

However, he did not report the girl missing till 8 a.m., the police said.

"Why was the last sighting at 3 o'clock and the parents not call us until after 8 a.m.? That's the question we want answered," Perlich told KXAS television.

"As far as why she was out there, how long she was out there, that's the questions we have for the parents."

Sherin's parents also have a four-year-old daughter, who was moved to a foster family by the Child Protection Services, Dallas News reported quoting an agency spokeswoman.

Perlich said that Sherin had developmental problems and had difficulties communicating.

Volunteers from the Emmanuel Bible Chapel, which Mathews attended, helped search a field and other areas near the family's home, according to KDFW television.

An official of the church, Jose Cherian, told the station that Sherin "is a tiny baby and she's very active. A very smart girl."