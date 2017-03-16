Several hurt in French school shooting

Paris: A shooting at a school in the southern French town of Grasse has injured several people, officials said.

A man carrying weapons attacked the Tocqueville school during the morning, firing at the headmaster and injuring two people lightly, French digital TV channel BFMTV reported.

One arrest was made and anti-terrorist commandos from the elite Raid Force are at the scene, the TV said.

A spokesperson for the French Interior Ministry said a "public security event" was underway at the school and asked people to follow the instructions of local authorities.