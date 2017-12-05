Shashi Kapoor passes away: L.K Advani pays tribute to Bollywood legend

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on Tuesday mourned the demise of Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on Tuesday mourned the demise of Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor. He said, "Deeply saddened by demise of legend Shashi Kapoor. He was a versatile actor both in theatre and movies. I was highly impressed by his par excellence acting in Hindi & English cinema which will be remembered by generations; heartfelt condolences to his children and family."

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who passed away at a city hospital here a day ago, was cremated on Tuesday amid rains and cold as Cyclone Ockhi lashes the city's shores.

The actor had been suffering from ailments for the past few years. He had undergone a bypass surgery and was also hospitalised for a chest infection in 2014. Son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi, who played the lead roles in 'Deewar' and 'Junoon', was the last of the Kapoors of his generation - Raj and Shammi Kapoor, his older brothers.

He received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several film honours.

