Shashi Kapoor passes away: Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes

Dec 04, 2017, 20:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Veteran Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief

Veteran Bollywood legend, the romantic screen icon of the 70s and 80s, Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief. The actor had been suffering from an old-age related illness. The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here. "Yes, he has passed away. He had a kidney problem and was on dialysis for several years," his nephew Randhir Kapoor, the son of the late Raj Kapoor said.

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributesShashi Kapoor. Pic/PTI

Earlier in March 2016, the veteran actor was announced to be dead, but nephew and actor Rishi Kapoor dispelled the reports. He took to Twitter to announce that his uncle 'is doing well and hopes this puts an end to all speculations.'

Shashi Kapoor, the leading actor of the 70s, had worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Rekha, and various other A-list actors of the Indian film industry. He made his mark with Bollywood classics like 'Namak Halaal', 'Satyam Shivan Sundaram', 'Deewar' and 'Waqt' among others.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He had also been awarded with three National Awards and many other honours.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, saying his acting will be remembered for generations to come.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, recalling the immense popularity he enjoyed in the 1970s and 80s and his accomplishment as a producer. "The death of Shashi Kapoor is an irreparable loss to the film world. He ruled the hearts of movie buffs in the 1970s and 80s with blockbusters like Sharmili, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kala Patthar, Deewar and Trishul," Kumar said in his condolence message.

"For his valuable contributions to cinema, Kapoor was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2011 and conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. May God give strength to his family members and fans to bear the loss", Kumar added.

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Trending video

Tags

Narendra ModiRam Nath KovindSonia GandhiRahul GandhiSmriti IraniVinod TawdeShashi KapoorShashi Kapoor passes awayShashi Kapoor deadShashi Kapoor dies
Go to top