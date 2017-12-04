Shashi Kapoor passes away: Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes

Veteran Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief

Veteran Bollywood legend, the romantic screen icon of the 70s and 80s, Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief. The actor had been suffering from an old-age related illness. The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here. "Yes, he has passed away. He had a kidney problem and was on dialysis for several years," his nephew Randhir Kapoor, the son of the late Raj Kapoor said.

Shashi Kapoor. Pic/PTI

Earlier in March 2016, the veteran actor was announced to be dead, but nephew and actor Rishi Kapoor dispelled the reports. He took to Twitter to announce that his uncle 'is doing well and hopes this puts an end to all speculations.'

Shashi Kapoor, the leading actor of the 70s, had worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Rekha, and various other A-list actors of the Indian film industry. He made his mark with Bollywood classics like 'Namak Halaal', 'Satyam Shivan Sundaram', 'Deewar' and 'Waqt' among others.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He had also been awarded with three National Awards and many other honours.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, saying his acting will be remembered for generations to come.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, recalling the immense popularity he enjoyed in the 1970s and 80s and his accomplishment as a producer. "The death of Shashi Kapoor is an irreparable loss to the film world. He ruled the hearts of movie buffs in the 1970s and 80s with blockbusters like Sharmili, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kala Patthar, Deewar and Trishul," Kumar said in his condolence message.

"For his valuable contributions to cinema, Kapoor was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2011 and conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. May God give strength to his family members and fans to bear the loss", Kumar added.

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

A legend has passed away. Shashi Kapoor will remain in our hearts forever. My condolences to his loved ones and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/OmLvtvYZtb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

Sad to hear about noted actor, producer #ShashiKapoor ji‘s demise.

His contribution in Hindi film industry will be remembered forever.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and millions of fans. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 4, 2017

The brilliant #ShashiKapoor hugely contributed to paving the way for alternative pathbreaking cinema, nationally & internationally. My sympathies and prayers are with his family, friends & fans: Smt. Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SDEPizVPu6 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

Our generation can not forget the iconic dialogues and performance of Shashi Kapoor Ji in #Diwar.

You will be missed Shashi Ji. #RIPShashiKapoor #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/R5TZM5fSO1 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2017

With his impressive talent and inimitable mannerism actor Shashi Kapoor charmed a generation of Indians. He was a fine actor and a wonderful human being. Saddened to learn of his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2017

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. Shashi ji’s passing away marks the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 4, 2017

Saddened at his passing away. Shashi Kapoor a legend and actor will be remembered for generations for his great work in cinema — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2017

Deeply saddened by the demise of one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema - #ShashiKapoor. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for years to come. May peace be upon his departed soul. — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 4, 2017

