Shed ambiguity on 'good' and 'bad' terrorists: India to BRICS

India yesterday asked the BRICS nations to back its efforts for the adoption of a comprehensive convention on terrorism at the UN and shed the ambiguity on "good" and "bad" terrorists, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

India's assertion came as the foreign ministers of the five-nation bloc met here and forged consensus on evolving a common strategy to combat the growing menace of terrorism.

Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V K Singh said that there was no good or bad terrorists as all of them should be treated as criminals threatening global peace. "We did bring out that it threatens global peace and terrorists cannot be differentiated by calling them good or bad," he said, without directly referring to China blocking the efforts by India, the US and other countries to bring about a UN ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar for his involvement in the Pathankot terror attack.